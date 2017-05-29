Leo Varadkar has denied claims that he turned down an opportunity to stay on as Minister for Health last year.

The social protection minister dismissed the claims in today's Irish Independent, insisting: "I've never had the opportunity to choose which Department I've served in.

"That's something that's assigned to you by the Taoiseach," he added, in an interview with Shannonside Northern Sound.

Varadkar retains a significant lead over Simon Coveney as polls open for the Fine Gael leadership today, and after a tense final debate in Cork last night.

In an unusually hostile exchange, Varadkar accused Coveney of misrepresenting his views on property taxes - while Coveney said Varadkar was seeking to buy the election by spending money the State did not already have.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: