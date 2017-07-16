Almost a million households who paid their water charges can expect to get their money back this autumn.

That's according to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who's promising to press ahead with the €170 million in refunds.

It will mean families who paid the charge will get up to €325 back from Irish Water.

The Taoiseach made the commitment in an interview with the Sunday Independent.

INM Group Political Editor Kevin Doyle says the Taoiseach has set a tight deadline to refund the money: