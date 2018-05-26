The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Yes vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum is "Ireland’s second chance to treat everyone equally"

The results were heading for a Yes vote from early on in the count.

In the end, every constituency voted to repeal the amendment - except Donegal.

National turnout was at 64.13% - with 66.40% voting Yes and 33.60% voting No.

Following the result, Mr Varadkar said: "Today is an historic day for Ireland. A quiet revolution has taken place, and a great act of democracy.

"A hundred years since women got the right to vote. Today, we as a people have spoken. And we say that we trust women and we respect women and their decisions.

Amelia Goonerage from Dublin joins Yes campaigners celebrationing their win in Dublin Castle | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

"For me it is also the day when we said 'No More'.

"No more doctors telling their patients there is nothing that can be done for them in their own country.

"No more lonely journeys across the Irish Sea. No more stigma. The veil of secrecy is lifted. No more isolation. The burden of shame is gone."

Yes campaigners with their posters celebrating their win in Dublin Castle after the the Yes vote won the Irish referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment | Image: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

He also thanked "those involved in the civil society campaign who have been working on this issue for many, many years - especially those who opened their hearts and shared their personal stories."

"Above all, I would like to thank the citizens for coming out and voting in such numbers.

"Listening to the arguments on both sides over the past few weeks I was struck by what we had in common, rather than what divided us. "

Mr Varadkar added: "Everyone deserves a second chance. This is Ireland’s second chance to treat everyone equally and with compassion and respect."