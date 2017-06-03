The new Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is holding talks with cabinet members as he prepares to become the next Taoiseach.



He is understood to be talking to leadership rival Simon Coveney about whether he wants to continue in the Department of Housing.



Minister Varadkar says Independent ministers will stay in their current portfolios.



Independent Alliance TD Kevin 'Boxer' Moran was this morning appointed Minister of State for the OPW and Flood Relief.



Leo Varadkar also refused to rule out a future coalition with Fianna Fáil, but he has no intention of calling an early election:

