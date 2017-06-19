Leo Varadkar says he stands over the nomination of Máire Whelan to the Court of Appeal - even though he would prefer if the controversy had not overshadowed the early days of his government.



The former Attorney General officially became a member of the Court of Appeal this morning, just six days after the cabinet nominated her to the job for which she did not apply.



Several Fianna Fail TDs continue insisted that, despite the appointment now being final, it way mean Fianna Fáil pulling out of its confidence-and-supply arrangement.



In London this evening the Taoiseach said he regretted the cloud cast by the controversy - but stood by the appointment:

The process to nominate Maire Whelan to the Court of Appeal was correctly followed, according to the Health Minister.

Simon Harris says it’s time to move on now that Ms Whelan has been appointed.

Minister Harris says the Minister for Justice brought one name to Cabinet for the Court of Appeal, as is the propor process;