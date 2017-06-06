Leo Varadkar is to meet with the Independent Alliance this evening as he prepares to take over as Taoiseach.

The new Fine Gael leader is set to be appointed as Taoiseach when the Dáil returns a week from today.

But he will first have to confirm the support of the Independent ministers, as well as that of Fianna Fáil.

He's due to meet with the five members of the Independent Alliance this evening, to discuss their demands.

They're likely to seek assurances about local projects - including the provision of a mobile cath lab in Waterford (a favoured project of John Halligan), investment in Beaumont Hospital (Finian McGrath) and the return of Stepaside Garda Station (Shane Ross).

That meeting will be followed by another, tomorrow, with ministers Denis Naughten and Katherine Zappone, and the independent TD Michael Harty who supports the government from outside.

Varadkar's attention will then turn to Fianna Fáil, and a planned meeting with the party's leader Micheal Martin on Thursday evening.

Varadkar has said he does not want to renegotiate or amend the 'confidence and supply' agreement reached with Fianna Fáil last year - which he helped to negotiate - and which requires Fianna Fáil to facilitate the appointment of the Taoiseach and new ministers.

However Fianna Fáil has voiced some concern about elements of Varadkar's personal platform, including proposals to merge PRSI and the Universal Social Charge.

Vacancies and rumours within Fine Gael

Separately Varadkar has to deal with the internal ramifications of his appointment and Enda Kenny's impending departure as Taoiseach.

The retirements of Kenny and Michael Noonan mean there will be at least two vacancies at cabinet level, but Varadkar may dispose of other ministers to try and reward his own supporters, like Eoghan Murphy and John Paul Phelan.

There are also question marks about the possible reconfiguration of some cabinet roles - with the possibility that the Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure could be reunited. While Varadkar may stop short of fully merging those departments, he may ask Paschal Donohoe to fulfill both roles.

Similarly, there has been mention of the current role filled by Heather Humphreys - in the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs - being split because of its sheer size, with the possible return of a separate Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs minister.

Varadkar must also decide whether to appoint a new Tánaiste and take that title from Frances Fitzgerald, who may be left in the Department of Justice without serving as Tánaiste.

Simon Coveney is seen as a frontrunner for that title, particularly in the wake of his overwhelming win among Fine Gael's grassroots members.

He met with Varadkar for 90 minutes on Saturday, which he has described as "a good meeting", and the two are due to meet again later this week.