TDs and Senators have voted in favour of repealing the 8th amendment.

The Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment has voted in favour of a number of Citizens' Assembly recommendations.

The committee voted in favour of repealing the text from the Constitution.

They've also decided some of the Citizens' Assembly recommendations that they'll support in their final report.

They include:

Allowing terminations when there's substantial physical risk to the life of a woman

Real and substantial risk to the life of a woman by suicide

Serious risk to the physical and mental health of the woman

Any risk to the health of the woman

There's a number of other circumstances being debated at the committee this evening.

Here's how the members of the #8committee voted pic.twitter.com/cAFeuy6A04 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) December 13, 2017

Earlier, the Taoiseach said he wants to see an abortion referendum in May next year.

A May vote would mean a referendum bill needs to pass in January, but the Dáil will not be back from holidays until the 16th.

Mr Varadkar said: "It's my intention that we should have a referendum in May 2018.

"As I do not have a majority in this House, unfortunately, and as the guillotine no longer exists I can't promise you that - because we don't control the House.

"However it will be in the House's hands, obviously a number of things need to be done".

Meanwhile, Independent TD Mattie McGrath was criticised earlier when he said the fat lady hadn't sung on the debate - before saying he didn't mean the committee chairperson Catherine Noone.

He has since apologised to Senator Noone for the remarks.