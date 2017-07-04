The two leaders have met in Dublin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Canadian Prime Minister Justin  Trudeau have taken time out of their busy day - to go jogging.

The two men met earlier at Farmleigh, before Mr Trudeau went to meet President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

As part of his two day visit here, the Canadian PM will also be a guest of honour at a dinner in Dublin Castle tonight.

But he also managed to fit in a quick run in the Phoenix Park.

Tweeting about the run, Mr Trudeau said: "The sun came out just in time for a quick chance to see more of this beautiful part of Dublin on foot... nice pace".

While Mr Varadkar said: "After today's Dail business joined @JustinTrudeau for quick jog through #PhoenixPark."