The Taoiseach says he thinks new abortion legislation could be in place by the end of the year if next week's referendum is passed.

Leo Varadkar has said he hopes all TDs and Senators will support the government proposals if the people decide to remove the Eigth Amendment.

There's just one week left until polling day and the Taoiseach believes the referendum will be passed.

Leo Varadkar says if it is, he wants to see new laws in place as soon as possible

"I'd anticipate that we'd be able to have that legislation through the Dáil and the Seanad before the end of the year.

"But bear in mind we don't have a majority, of course, as a Government in the Dáil and the Seanad.

"And secondly, I don't think it's something that the Dáil or Seanad would want to rush."

Asked if it would be a blow to Government if the referendum does not pass, Mr Varadkar said: "It would, but that goes for so many things in politics.

"In politics, the best yardstick is 'do the right thing' and I think this is the right thing.

"Maybe if there's a yes vote there'll be a boost for the Government, maybe if there's a no vote it'll be seen as a defeat for the Government.

"I don't think that really matters".