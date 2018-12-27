The Taoiseach says he's not ruling out the possibility of an election in 2019.

That's despite Fine Gael and Fianna Fail agreeing to extend the confidence and supply arrangement for another budget.

The leaders of both parties have said an extension was agreed due to the uncertainty posed by Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says they have been successful in previous budget negotiations so he's hopeful it won't be a problem next year.

"We've agreed that there won't be an election given the uncertainty around Brexit and we'll try to negotiate another budget.

"There's always the possibility that we won't be able to negotiate that budget - but we've negotiated three and I'd be confident that we could negotiate four.

"My plan is to focus on getting the job done, on securing a withdrawal agreement.

"If we can't, managing the no-deal scenario, facing obviously into European and local elections in May and getting on with the business of Government.

"So I'm not making any plans to call an election".