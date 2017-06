An antique Chinese vase has achieved a record-breaking price at auction in Co. Laois.



The Quing dynasty vase had a guide price of €800-€1,200.

It was sold for over 600 times that amount when it went for €740,000 to a Chinese bidder based in Paris.

The sale is an Irish record.

Philip Sheppard, from Sheppard's Auctioneers in Durrow, is delighted with price achieved: