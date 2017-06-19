A woman who failed in her bid to bring medicinal cannabis into the country for her sick daughter has raised almost €22,000 to take her abroad for treatment.

Vera Twomey, who walked from Cork to Dublin to raise awareness for Ava's illness, attempted to bring the drug into the country in April, but was stopped by customs at Dublin Airport.

7 year old Ava sufferers from a sever form of epilepsy and can be treated with medicinal cannabis oil.

A fundraising page set up for Ava has now raised €21,730.

Ms Twomey now plans to take Ava to the Netherlands to seek treatment.