A court in Denmark is expected to deliver a verdict today in the case of a submarine inventor accused of murder.

Peter Madsen could face a life sentence if found guilty of killing 30-year-old Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Her dismembered body was found near Copenhagen last year.

She disappeared after accepting Madsen's invitation for a short voyage on his home-made submarine.

47-year-old Madsen denies murder and sexual assault, but admits dismembering her body.