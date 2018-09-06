Hollywood movie star Burt Reynolds has died, according to reports in the US.

His manager told the Hollywood Reporter that the star passed away at Juniper Medical Centre in Florida this morning.

Reynolds starred in a host of major films and received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of porn director Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights.

The Michigan-born actor got his breakthrough in 1972 with the film Deliverance and went on to star in a string of hits throughout the 1970s – including The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit, and Hooper.

He had suffered with health issues problems in recent years and underwent heart surgery in February 2010.

He was in the middle of filming a role in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - dealing with the Charles Manson murders.