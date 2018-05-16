A number of victims of the CervicalCheck scandal will speak before an Oireachtas Committee later.

Despite other investigations going on the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee has decided to pursue their own inquiry into what happened at CervicalCheck.

And today they'll hear from the woman without whom we'd know nothing about the scandal, Vicky Phelan. Stephen Teap, whose late wife got a false negative reading, will also give evidence.

The committee is hoping it will give them a fuller picture as to what went on before the question HSE and Department of Health officials on Thursday.

Meanwhile the head of the scoping exercise into CervicalCheck, Dr. Gabriel Scally, has warned the department he may have issues fulfilling his remit if many of the witnesses are constantly distracted appearing before different committees.

Both the Oireachtas Health Committee and the Public Accounts Committee are due to hear evidence today.

Report by Sean Defoe.