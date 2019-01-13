Vicky Phelan has strongly criticised the Taoiseach over the Government's handling of the CervicalCheck scandal.



Ms Phelan has spoken out exactly one year on from when she was given a terminal cancer diagnosis after previously receiving a false negative smear test result.



Leo Varadkar has already said his biggest regret of last year was the Cervical Check Scandal - saying that with advance knowledge they "might have been able to handle it a bit better".



However cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has described him as "all talk and no action".



The 43 year old was speaking in Limerick last night, prior to being awarded the Fitzgerald Bible Bruff Award, where she also received a standing ovation for bringing the scandal to light.



Ms Phelan did praise Minister for Health, Simon Harris, for his efforts to improve screening standards, before adding that she 'didn't have the same confidence in the Taoiseach'.



In response, a spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said the Taoiseach has 'the highest regard for Vicky Phelan who's input and advice continues to guide the Government's response'.