Vicky Phelan has told the Public Accounts Committee she's not looking for revenge, but wants to ensure cases like hers never happen again.

Vicky, whose case brought the CervicalCheck scandal to national attention has described in detail the gruelling medical treatment she's had to undergo for her cervical cancer.

She's also outlined how a 2011 smear test produced a false negative result.

Vicky Phelan says it's a disgrace that doctors knew she'd been given a wrong diagnosis but didn't tell her until years later:

"It took a full two years for them to decide to communicate this to clinicians - so it was July 2016 before Cervical Check communicated my particular case to my gynaecologist.

"And then there was a whole 15 months of correspondence between the head of Cervical Check and my gynaecologist about who's responsibility it was to tell me".

Members of the PAC are also hearing from Stephen Teap, whose late wife Irene was one of the women where a cervical screening test produced a false negative result.