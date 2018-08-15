Victims' families and survivors have been gathering in Omagh, to remember those who died in the bomb attack on the town 20 years ago.

A special ceremony marked the exact moment, ten past three, that a car bomb devastated the County Tyrone town, killing 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins.

Meanwhile, claims the authorities in the North could have prevented the atrocity, have been labelled "inaccurate, unfair and unreasonable".

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton, was responding to claims by the former Police Ombudsman, Nuala O'Loan.