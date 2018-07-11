A 41-year old man has been charged with murdering another man in a crowded bar in Limerick last weekend.



Mark Crawford, with an address at Distillery View, Thomondgate, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court this morning, charged with murdering 24-year old Kileely native Patrick 'Pa' O'Connor.



No evidence was given in relation to Mr O'Connor's fatal injuries, however it is understood he was stabbed a number of times last Saturday night in front of onlookers in the pub.



The victim's mother shouted at the accused who wore a grey and black adidas tracksuit and who did not speak during the brief court hearing.



Other members of the victim's family wept throughout the proceedings.



Mr Crawford was remanded in custody to appear in court again next Tuesday.



