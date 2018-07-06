People who reported crime to Gardai in the first three months of this year were less satisfied than those who reported crimes during the same period last year.

The latest Garda Public attitudes survey for the first quarter of 2018 shows that satisfaction fell by 3 per cent to 64 per cent.

However the overall trust in the force remains high at 88 per cent.

Nicole Gernon reports:

There was also a 6 per cent decrease in whether victims of crime felt the right amount of information was provided to them

However overall 81 per cent of respondents said they were either very satisfied or satisfied with the service provided to local communities and trust in the force was 88 per cent.

The number of people saying they were victims of crime fell from 6.9 per cent to 5.2 and 87 per cent of victims said they reported their experience to Gardai.

The survey found that three quarters of people think that national crime is a very serious or serious problem, while a fifth think local crime is a very serious of serious problem.

However nearly two thirds of people say fear of crime has no impact on their quality of life

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey welcomed the overall findings but said they will be looking at ways to improve the fall in victim satisfaction.