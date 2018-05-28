A vigil has been held this evening in Dunleer for murdered teenager Cameron Reilly.



Hundreds of people attended St Brigid's Church in the County Louth town to remember the 18 year old.



His body was found in a field in the town on Saturday morning.

18 candles were lit in the church to symbolise Cameron's age.

His friend Sadbh spoke at the vigil about the boy she knew: "You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back. Or you can do what he would have wanted: Smile, open your eyes, look and go on".