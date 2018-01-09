A candlelight vigil in Dundalk has heard of the community's "shock, hurt and grief" at the murder of Yosuke Sasaki.

Hundreds gathered at Market Square last night to pay tribute to the 24-year-old, who was stabbed to death in the town last week.

A statement from Yosuke's family was read out, expressing their "true sadness" at what happened as well as thanking the people of Ireland for their kindness.

Speaking at the vigil, Reverend Jeffrey Wansley says the community was united in their grief.

Fine Gael councillor and chairperson of the Dundalk Municipal District, John McGahon, said the community there will stand with the community in Japan:

Two other people were injured in the series of attacks in Dundalk.

Last week, an 18-year-old man appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Sasaki.