There have been reports of sporadic violence across the north overnight, ahead of today's annual 12th of July celebrations.

A bus was hijacked and set on fire by armed and masked attackers at the Westwinds estate in Newtownards, County Down and the remains of a viable pipe bomb were found inside the Nationalist peaceline in East Belfast.

The disturbances followed a joint appeal for calm from the main northern parties and as the PSNI urged those with influence in the community to discourage people from taking part in any illegal activity.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney issued a statement saying he's concerned at the ongoing reckless endangerment of lives, orchestrated by a small and violent minority on their own communities.