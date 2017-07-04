Republic of Ireland international footballer Jeff Hendrick has gone on trial accused of violent disorder outside a Dublin city nightclub.

The 25-year-old, who plays in the English Premier League with Burnley FC, denies the charge.

Darren McDermott told the jury he was in Krystle nightclub on Harcourt Street in Dublin city centre on Oct 12th 2013 when he bumped into two men he knew, who were in the company of Jeff Hendrick.

Mr McDermott said everything was fine initially, with the Ireland international even posing for a photo with him; but he described the footballer's demeanour becoming a bit threatening later and claims Mr Hendrick was in his face telling him to “jog on”.

He said his friends were holding him back and he was eventually thrown out by the bouncers.

When he tried to leave the area in a taxi, he claims Mr. Hendrick pulled him from the car while it was stopped at traffic lights.

He described being chased down a lane way by up to six or seven men. He said he was kicked and punched all over and suffered a fractured jaw.

Mr. Hendrick is facing one charge of violent disorder. His co-accused – Jonathan Doran of Kilmore Close in Artane in Dublin denies the same charge, and has also pleaded NOT guilty to assault causing harm to Mr. McDermott.