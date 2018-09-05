Vogue Williams Gives Birth To Baby Boy
Vogue Williams has given birth to her first child - a baby boy.
The TV presenter had the baby early this morning in a London hospital.
Vogue tweeted to say the baby is healthy, and both she and her husband Spencer Matthews feel truly blessed.
The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in June.
There's no indication yet as to what the couple plans to call the baby.
This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed 💙 pic.twitter.com/JstCe0r88r— Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) September 5, 2018