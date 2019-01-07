The UK Prime Minister has insisted that next week's vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement will "definitely" go ahead.

The BBC reports that the vote will now be held next Tuesday January 15th.

It remains unclear if Mrs May will be able to win the required level of support to get the deal passed – with the DUP and many ‘Leave’ supporters insisting they will not back the deal as it stands.

Debates on the deal are due to resume on Wednesday and Mrs May has warned her colleagues that the country will enter 'unchartered territory' if it is rejected.

She has warned her colleagues that a rejection of the agreement will end up with either a no deal scenario or no Brexit at all.

Some are saying there's just 10 days to save May's Brexit deal



As I said to Sky's @KateEMcCann, I don't think that's right



Losing the vote on the deal has been priced in, both in Westminster & Brussels



I looked at what could come next in this thread - https://t.co/v4y18ml4kG pic.twitter.com/8WVD4rsDue — Henry Newman (@HenryNewman) January 7, 2019

Meanwhile, more than 200 British MPs from across the political divide have signed a letter urging UK Prime Minister Theresa May to rule out the no-deal scenario.

Speaking from his visit to West Africa yesterday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the ongoing debate was a matter of internal British Politics - but noted Irish officials will be monitoring the situation very closely in the coming days.

He warned however, that the EU cannot accept any watering down of the backstop preventing a return to a hard border in Ireland.

This week an Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, accompanied by MoS, Paul Kehoe, has begun a week-long visit to Mali and Ethiopia, where he met with members of the Irish Defence Forces and Irish NGOs and will visit a UNHCR refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/V72C0ZyPas — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) January 7, 2019

“We need more than good intent and warm words,” he said.

“What we need is a treaty that can give effect to the practical considerations that are necessary to avoid a hard border.

“That is why we put so much work into that agreement over the past 18 months.

“Whether people want to understand it or not they need to accept that by voting against the agreement they are threatening that possibility.”