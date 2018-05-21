A new campaign is to help students get to the polls for the Eight Amendment referendum on Friday.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) is using the hashtag #VoterMotor to help drivers to link up to offer lifts to others.

Drivers can post a lift online before polls close at 10.00pm on Friday.

USI President Michael Kerrigan said: "Students are the ones driving change.

"This carpooling campaign will help get students home to vote on Friday if they're stuck for a lift.

"Millions of Irish citizens will need to travel from their homes to local polling stations - but a lot of people are registered far away from their work or study places.

"We're calling on people to pledge to drive others home to vote on May 25th through studentsforchoice.ie and be the drivers for change."

The USI said it's directly registered 26,979 new student voters in the lead up to the referendum.

In 2015, the union mobilsied students to vote in Marriage Equality, which saw the largest youth voter turnout for any vote in the history of the State.