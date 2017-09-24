Voters are heading to the polls in Germany to elect a new chancellor.

Angela Merkel has held the position for the last three terms - and is hoping for a fourth.

She's come under fire for her so-called 'open door' immigration policy.

Her CDU party's coalition partner, the Social Democrats, are her main opponent.

The right-wing Alternative for Germany AfD is likely to gain seats in parliament for the first time.

Sky's diplomatic editor Dominic Waghorn is in Berlin and says the party insists it's not fascist:

The results will start coming in shortly after voting closes at 5pm UK time.