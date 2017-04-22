Another US airline is in trouble over its treatment of passengers.

It follows a confrontation during boarding of an American Airlines plane in San Francisco.

The dispute was about whether a woman could bring her baby buggy on to a flight.

The latest controversy began when a video showed a stand-up row between a crew member and passenger:

These Airliners are wilding out... Now, it's American Airlines. pic.twitter.com/tfy2MDG7qH — GEEZY (@GRYKING) April 22, 2017

American Airlines has now apologised and the employee involved in the dispute has been suspended.

It follows a recent incident when a doctor was dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight.