Justin Timberlake is receiving good reviews after his Super Bowl performance in Minneapolis last night

He has just released his latest album 'Man of The Woods' and fans were worried he wouldn't 'play the hits'.

But he didn't disappoint, and played a medley of his classic hits, including "Cry Me A River," "Suit & Tie," "SexyBack," "Senorita," "Mirrors," and "My Love,"

He also paid tribute to Prince in the late star's hometown, effectively performed a duet - with Timberlake at a white piano and Prince projected onto a huge long screen next to him.

Prince was born in the city in 1958 and died in April 2016.