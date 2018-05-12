Gardai are investigating the cause of a fire at a school in County Louth.

The blaze broke out at St Louis Secondary School in Dundalk at around 3am this morning

Flames could be seen burning through the building, although the full extent of the damage is not yet known.

No one was injured in the incident.

<blockquote class="twitter-video" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Breaking NEWS: Fire fighters at the scene of a major fire at Louis Secondary school Dundalk. <a href="https://t.co/JCdclsh20X">pic.twitter.com/JCdclsh20X</a></p>— LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) <a href="https://twitter.com/LMFMRADIO/status/995134053522255872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 12, 2018</a></blockquote>

Credit: LMFM

The school have released a statement on Facebook, thanking fire crews for working to contain the blaze:

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdunlughaidhdundalk%2Fposts%2F1891714130860732&width=500" width="500" height="288" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>