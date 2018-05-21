A Facebook Live video has emerged online of the suspect in the Jastine Valdez case collecting a car that's been linked to her disappearance.

The video shows Mark Hennessy with his new Nissan Qashqai at a garage in the greater Dublin area.



Mr Hennessy was shot dead by Gardaí as they tried to track the missing 24 year old, who'd been seen being bundled into a Nissan Qashqai on Saturday evening.

Gardaí searching for Jastine found a body in nearby Rathmichael today.



The video has been widely circulated on social media.



