Luas operator Transdev has released a new video highlighting just how dangerous it can be for cyclists to gamble with safety around Luas trams in Dublin.

The video shows a range of near misses as cyclists fly between tram lanes and fail to look left and right as they make their way through the city.

Transdev communications manager Dervla Brophy said that while the Luas service is safe for passengers, it is important to “shine a light on the actions of these gambler cyclists.”

“We must reduce the number of emergency brakes the trams are forced to make because of reckless cyclist behaviour,” she said.

“We must ensure that cyclists see the footage and understand the trams cannot swerve and take time to stop.”

The video is part of the #BeTramAware advertising campaign - aimed at educating cyclists that breaking red lights can result in serious injury or death.

Transdev has warned that Luas drivers see incidents like the ones included in the video on a daily basis – forcing drivers to apply the emergency breaks and slowing down the service.

Members of the public have been urged to share the video to warn cyclists and pedestrians to take care and stay safe.