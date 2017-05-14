The head of the EU law enforcement agency Europol has confirmed a major cyber attack has affected 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries.

The Government has been urged to increase funding for cyber security protection, in light of the "Wannacry" ransomware attack.

The moment @Peston pushed the Director of @Europol @rwainwright67 over whether the Government ignored their advice on cyber crime #Peston pic.twitter.com/8WluSuMYkZ

It's been confirmed that one small HSE-funded healthcare facility in Wexford has been impacted by the ransomware.

However, it's not connected to the health authority's network.

Cyber security experts say many companies may be affected, but won't find out until they reopen for business tomorrow morning.

Speaking on ITV's Peston on Sunday, Europol chief Rob Wainright said the lessons can be learned from the banking sector:

