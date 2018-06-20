Refill those paddling pools because Met Eireann says the warmest weather so far this year could be on the way, with temperatures possibly reaching the high twenties!

The forecaster says dry, calm and settled weather is coming - with good sunny spells from tomorrow.

The website says 'very warm or even hot conditions developing into next week with sunshine prevailing. The warmest weather so far this year possibly on the way through this extended settled spell.'

Met Eireann defines a heatwave as 5 consecutive days of unusually warm weather.

Forcaster Liz Walsh isn't ruling it out, 'At this stage it's still a little too far out to say with full certainty that it will happen, but indications are good'.