Gardaí are warning companies over a bogus scam involving e-mails and purchasing orders.

The scam sees a supplier receive an e-mail looking for a quotation for items - like medical or IT equipment - in large quantities.

Once the quotation has been given, a purchase order is e-mailed to the supplier - which looks like an authentic one from the relevant company.

The purchase order typically instructs delivery to an address not affiliated with the company.

After shipping the items, the supplier never receives payment and is unable to retrieve them.

Gardaí say there are several ways to identify the fraudulent e-mails and purchase orders:

Incorrect domain names are used to send e-mails and purchase order

The majority of Irish e-mail addresses will always end in @companyname.ie. An example of an incorrect domain being used in these fraudulent emails is @companyname.com

The delivery address is not the purchasing companies address

Fraudulent addresses will typically be a domestic residence or a self-storage facility, often based in Dublin, or other locations nowhere near company ordering the goods

Poorly written e-mail with grammatical errors are always a sign of a suspicious activity

Unusually large quantities are requested

Rush to ship priority/overnight

Use of a false or unknown contact from the university

Gardaí say if something raises suspicion, contact the company directly - do not contact the name or number used on the e-mail/purchase order.