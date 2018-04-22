The Labour Party is warning we cannot begin to imagine the negative impact border checks could have on the island of Ireland.

It comes amid claims the country is being pushed further back in Brexit negotiations.

Addressing 1916 commemorations at Arbour Hill in Dublin, Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin warned a political power-vacuum in the North had left Northern Ireland without a local voice in vital talks on its future.

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin says now is not the time to concede ground over a hard border.