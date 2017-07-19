The Courts Service has issued a warning over a phishing e-mail scam, pretending to be from the Supreme Court.

It says several law firms, particularly based in the North, have received the mail.

The fake mail refers to a changed or new Statutory Instrument - and asks users to open a PDF and provide details.

This attachment tries to bring the user to an external website.

The Courts Service says it's not been issued by them, or the Supreme Court Office.

All receivers are advised not to provide any details or answer the mail.

A sample of the fake e-mail is below:

Source: Courts Service