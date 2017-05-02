Gardai have issued a warning after a toxic substance was taken during a burglary in Enniskerry in Co Wicklow.

A number of items were taken from a premises between 6.30pm and 7.40pm on the 28th of April 2017.

They included a 10D Black Landrover Discovery which contained 400ml of Dolethal pentobarbital a poisonous substance which is used to put down animals.

The product was in 4 x 100ml clear glass bottles containing a red fluid with the brand name "Dolethal".

Gardai say it is a toxic substance and is not intended for human consumption.

They're warning anyone who has consumed it to seek immediate medical assistance.

They are also advised to contact the National Poisons Information Centre at Beaumont Hospital (01 837 9966).