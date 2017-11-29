The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has warned that cutting Garda overtime in Dublin is like an "early Christmas present" for criminals.

The man in charge of policing in Dublin - Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy - has told senior managers there's not enough money to pay overtime for the rest of the year.

However, the operation targeting the Hutch and Kinahan feud and policing at Dublin port will not be affected.

Concerns have been raised about the timing of the move, with the festive period said to be one of the busiest times of the year for gardaí.

President of the GRA, Ciaran O'Neill, says his organisation is 'astonished' with the decision to cut overtime.

He claimed that overtime is currently used to help deal with a shortage in the overall number of police officers: