The National Dairy Council is warning people off drinking almond milk.

41 percent of Irish women and 30 percent of men are limiting or avoiding dairy.

With 10 percent believing it is actually bad for their health, but the dairy council's Zoe Kavanagh says that's untrue.

'There are about 12 ingredients in almond milk including emulsifiers and stabilisers, nothing will match the one pure ingredient of grass in milk'.