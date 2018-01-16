Four weather warnings are in place across the country as Storm Fionn approaches.

A status orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry is in effect until 3am on Wednesday morning.

Mean wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/hr are forecast in those areas as a result of Storm Fionn, with warnings of possible flash flooding.

A lower-level status yellow wind warning has also been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Meanwhile, it's very cold in most places today with wintry showers and strong winds.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -1 tonight - prompting Met Éireann to issue a fresh snow-ice warning for the entire country.

Winter Wonderland at our automatic climate station in Kilkitt, Monaghan right now 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/VIRTN1pw0m — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 16, 2018

1 to 3 cm of snow is expected, particularly in Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster.

Finally, a weather advisory is also in place amid warnings of that high or very high seas are going to affect the Atlantic Seaboard over the next few days.

Pat Clarke is a forecaster with Met Éireann: