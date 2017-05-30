There's a warning that the new National Maternity Hospital still won't have clinical independence.

That's despite the fact the Sisters of Charity are giving up their stake in the healthcare group that owns it.

Doctor Peter Boylan claims the hospital's new master will be part of a chain of command that ultimately reports to the CEO of the St Vincent's Hospital Group - rather than the maternity hospital's own board.

These people in Dublin gave us their opinions on the latest developments: