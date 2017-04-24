American Airlines has suspended a flight attendant after an altercation with a passenger.

It started when the attendant took a buggy from a woman, which then hit her in the head while she was holding her baby.

A passenger stepped in to defend the woman - to which the attendant replied 'Hit me. Bring it on.'

Another passenger took this video and posted it on Facebook:

The woman was upgraded to first class and the airline has apologised to all involved.

It's issued this public statement:

American Airlines is the latest to encounter a viral video backlash after the recent scandal with United, during which a man was dragged off an overbooked flight.