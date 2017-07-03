Many people won't admit they watch it, with some saying it's their guilty pleasure, but now you can shout it from the rooftops, because watching Love Island indicates a higher level of intelligence!

Research has found that viewers with an above average education are interested in a broad spectrum of art and media across the traditional boundaries of high and popular culture.

We are also living in the 'golden age of television' with an abundance of high quality TV shows, and people sometimes just need a 'brain break'.

Another reason people are drawn to trash TV is an ironic viewing stance. The research continues to say 'ironic enjoyment of it can create bonds between people.'

Liam Gallagher has admitted he watches it, Millie Mackintosh is hooked,





Even Adelle is talking about it!



