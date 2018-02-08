A 'Do not use/Do not consume' water alert that was in place for parts of Co Meath has been lifted.

The warning had been in effect for Kilcloon, Moygaddy, Killeany, Kilgraigue, Harristown, Brownstown, Ballynare, Butlerstown, Staffordstown, Brownrath, Blackhall Little, Waynestown, Harlockstown and Ballymacoll.

The alert was issued yesterday after elevated chlorine levels were found.

Irish Water said it was notified late on Monday night via email that customers were experiencing water quality issues.

It then telephoned those customers on Tuesday and they reported a smell of chlorine from their water.

Samples were taken, with results coming through on Wednesday morning.

A number of children got sick and suffered skin rashes as a result.

In a statement, the utility said: "Our investigations have indicated that an operational failure on a chlorine booster caused a very gradual over-chlorination of the water.

"This over-chlorination built gradually to the point where customers could smell the excess and told us that they were feeling unwell."