Water charges campaigners have pledged to devote the same energy to defeating the new regime of bin charges.

Campaigners have insisted that a public show of strength against the charges will force the government onto the back foot.

Sinn Fein has announced protests across a number of its Dublin constituencies to highlight people's anger at the new system.

The proposed new regime has come in for strong criticism since it was announced by the Environment Minister earlier this week – and last night the government clarified that it will not kick in from today as planned, but in the autumn instead.

Opposition parties have insisted the new charges are the last thing struggling families need and Sinn Féin is preparing to table a motion on the matter in the Dail next week.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry says the success of the anti-water movement proves public protest can work:

“In France they have saying that what the Parliament does the street can undo,” he said.

“That people-power is a significant factor in the politics of that country.

“People-power is becoming a significant factor in the politics of this country.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on housing Eoin Ó Broin has warned that the new system will see large families and low income households bearing the brunt of the Government's decision to allow private operators to charge 'whatever they want' for an essential service.