Water pressure is returning to normal levels in parts of Dublin and Wicklow this morning after restrictions overnight to deal with the ongoing shortage.

The measure will be in place from 10.00pm until 5.00am for the next week at least while the dry conditions continue.

Irish Water say it could be weeks before supplies are restored.

The utility's Kate Gannon says the hosepipe ban has been helping to reduce demand.

"We can really see the effort that homes and businesses have made to conserve water.

"Demand reduced significantly in the Dublin region from the very high levels when the weather was very hot back down to normal levels again.

"They're slightly below average of where we were this time last year.

"We'd hope that with continued sustained conservation efforts, and the efforts that we're making on the ground in terms of minimising pressures, that we will see some recovery in our sources".

Environment Minister Denis Naughten says we need to accept that climate change will result in further water restrictions in the future.

"This is going to be an ongoing challenge for us as we see in relation to the climate projections: our winters are going to be getting wetter, but our summers are going to be getting drier.

"And we're going to have to come up with long-term solutions to meet the challenges that we're experiencing first-hand at the moment - but are going to become far more frequent into the future".