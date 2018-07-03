There are fears water restrictions could continue until September.

The latest Irish Water update says reservoir levels are down at levels you'd typically expect to see at the very end of summer.

In the greater Dublin region, demand is down from a high of 615 megalitres last Wednesday, to 578 megalitres yesterday.

But that's still above normal levels - and production plants are struggling to meet demand.

Around the country, there are now 43 water supplies under night-time water restrictions - including Portlaoise, Athlone, and Galway City.

These photos show the water reservoir level in Bohernabreena reservoir in March and how the water reserves have depleted significantly by July 1st. A reduction of 1.8 meters. To learn easy ways to #Conservewater visit https://t.co/5ToiqQcQYq #IrishWater pic.twitter.com/NRMNwku3kK — Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 3, 2018

Over 100 are at risk due to high consumption including places like Clonakilty and Bantry in Cork.

And Irish Water says the 'hosepipe ban' in Dublin could be extended, with no end in sight to the dry spell.

Kate Gannon, from Irish Water said: ''Over the last fortnight, we are continuing to communicate the need to conserve water and we would like to thank the public for their efforts.

"We also acknowledge the role of the Irish media in helping to communicate our message.

"Met Eireann's 10 day forecast predicts that there will not be any rainfall and we want the public to sustain their conservation efforts.

"Water levels in rivers, lakes and wells across the country are at a level that we would usually experience coming into the autumn.

"Given that we are in early July, unless we continue to conserve water, we will be facing into ongoing restrictions over the coming months."