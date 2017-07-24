Irish Water says it could be Thursday before a full water supply is restored to the north east of the country.

Over 50,000 households in Meath and Louth have been left without water after a mains pipe burst on Friday.

Three attempts by Irish Water to fix the burst pipe over the weekend failed and water was shut off to protect supply to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

21 water collection points have been set up across Louth and Meath where people can bring containers to be filled, but this water must be boiled before drinking.

People queue for #water in Drogheda



Over 50,000 homes without supply pic.twitter.com/0hKQvEFVDD — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) July 24, 2017

Businesses are suffering as many simply don't have enough containers to collect the water they need.

Irish water has apologised for the inconvenience

A new part is now being specially engineered in Belfast which should be fitted by Thursday. In the meantime water tankers are being brought in from across the country to help deal with the situation.

Nicole Gernon reports: